Lakeshore PBS recently submitted work on Friends & Neighbors for a Local that Works grant submission through Current.org. Current is the nonprofit news service for and about public media in the U.S. that reaches public broadcasting professionals, including radio and TV station employees, independent producers, and national policy makers. This is part of a national search to find programs and innovative locally produced content which engages community members and can be replicated by small and mid-size media organizations across the public media landscape.

Although Lakeshore was not chosen as a finalist in this year’s Local That Works contest, Julie Drizin, the Executive Director of Current, emailed us to make sure we knew that Friends & Neighbors was a semifinalist. That means we were in the top 12% of all entries in a very competitive year. (For reference, last year they had 106 entrants, meaning that we made the top 13 but not the top 4). Julie acknowledged our ambitious (and “charming”) work as an example of excellence in local service that is truly a model to all public media. She also shared what one of their judges commented: