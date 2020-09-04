New Season of Political Roundtable Indiana Week in Review to Air on Lakeshore Starting September 6

Lakeshore Public Media is airing the new season of Indiana Week in Review starting Sunday, September 6. Watch at 8:30 am on Lakeshore PBS and listen at 9:30 am on Lakeshore Public Radio.

Former Statehouse reporter Brandon Smith serves as host of the half-hour political talk show, which includes partisan and nonpartisan experts from differing viewpoints who debate and discuss issues facing people all across Indiana.

Recorded in Indianapolis at the WFYI studios, the long-running series has prided itself on bringing together Hoosiers “in the know” to get answers on a variety of topics that affect people from all across the state.

“We are pleased to be able to offer these different perspectives about the issues that are in discussion at the statehouse,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “These issues permeate our corner of the state, and our Northwest Indiana audience has a right to hear the different sides and judge for themselves.”

Lakeshore Public media’s mission is to be the recognized media resource for citizens of all ages to experience life-long learning, celebrate human diversity, and engage in civic concerns. Indiana Week in Review airs Sunday mornings on Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.