New Episodes of Local Series Friends & Neighbors to air on Lakeshore PBS Starting September 2

Merrillville – Lakeshore PBS is bringing back new episodes of its award-winning series Friends & Neighbors, shining a light on some of the amazing people, places, and things to do in Northwest Indiana.

The new season begins Wednesday, September 2 at 7pm.

Friends & Neighbors is a half hour program exploring what it means to live and work in Northwest Indiana, celebrating the idea that behind all of the many good things in the Region are a diverse group of people making it happen. The series airs Wednesdays at 7PM on Lakeshore PBS.

“We continue to hear how much our audience enjoys Friends & Neighbors and the segments that we share online. We even hear from former residents from all across the country,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “It validates our efforts to serve our audience and provide opportunities to have a real impact, showing some of the best things about our Northwest Indiana community.”

Tony Santucci, the show’s senior producer and Production Manager for the station, admits that going out into the field and shooting the program has been challenging in light of the current climate, but he also sees the value now more than ever. “Friends & Neighbors is a great opportunity to see local people dedicated to making their communities as vibrant as ever,” Santucci admitted.

“This season, we present everything from the whimsy of a Pink Piano pop-up performance and the therapeutic power of horses, to kids tearing up a BMX track or a visit to an iconic small business that has been a staple of the Region for years,” Santucci said. “We see how so many people are facing our current challenges in the best way they know-how; by pursuing their passions.”

Earlier this year, an episode of Friends & Neighbors was awarded a 2020 Silver Telly in the Television General-Public Interest/Awareness category. The episode featured segments on the Humane Indiana Wildlife Center, Pondapalooza backyard music festival, the Student Conservation Association of Chicago’s efforts in Northwest Indiana and local eatery Blue Top Drive-In. Stream past episodes on the PBS video app and online at https://LakeshorePBS.org/FAN

“We are thrilled that our work – showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago – has been recognized with this prestigious award,” Muhammad stated. “We are proud of our team and the quality work they do every day.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.