Lakeshore PBS Honored for Storytelling Excellence with Multiple Telly Awards for Locally Produced Work

Lakeshore Public Media is pleased to announce that Lakeshore PBS has won multiple Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens.

“We are thrilled that our work – showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago – has been recognized with this prestigious award,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are proud of our team and the work they do every day.”

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. With the recent evolution and rise of digital video, the Telly Awards also reflects and celebrates this exciting new era of the moving image on and offline. This year’s theme was ‘Telly Award Winners Tell Great Stories’.

An episode of the Lakeshore PBS series Friends & Neighbors was awarded a 2020 Silver Telly in the Television General-Public Interest/Awareness category. Produced by Tony Santucci, the episode featured segments on the Humane Indiana Wildlife Center, Pondapalooza backyard music festival, the Student Conservation Association of Chicago’s efforts in Northwest Indiana and local eatery Blue Top Drive-In.

Friends & Neighbors is a half hour program exploring what it means to live and work in Northwest Indiana, celebrating the idea that behind all of the many good things in the Region are a diverse group of people making it happen. The series airs Wednesdays at 7PM on Lakeshore PBS.

“We Are Lakeshore PBS” was a 2020 Bronze Telly Winner for Promotional Video /Branding. The spot promoted the station’s recent upgrade to a new digital transmitter and its 30-year history of serving the communities of Northwest Indiana and Chicago.

The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, this year’s Telly Award winners represent work from around the world. Winners are selected by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology.

“To be recognized by such a well-regarded group and judged by our peers is a great honor,” Muhammad stated. “It validates our commitment and our efforts to serve our audience with quality storytelling.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.