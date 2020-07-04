MERRILLVILLE— Lakeshore Public Media will host a live discussion about police training, tactics, and options for reform as part of its ongoing community conversation, Race and Justice: Here and Now.

“Cities across the country, including our local communities, have seen numerous demonstrations, protesting ongoing issues of racial inequity and police violence,” said Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad. “This is an opportunity to start conversations that strive to improve understanding in order to move Northwest Indiana forward collectively.”

The one-hour conversation special will be hosted by Michael Puente, Northwest Indiana bureau reporter for WBEZ and host of Off Mic on Lakeshore Public Radio. The program will endeavor to present a discussion about police reform options in light of recent protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Guests currently scheduled to participate through Zoom include City of Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince; Bernard Carter, Lake County Prosecutor; and Mark Becker, former East Chicago police chief, FBI agent, and national training speaker. Invitations for members of watchdog groups and other members of law enforcement have been sent but not confirmed as of this time.

The event will take place on July 8th at 7pm, and will air live on Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio, and the station’s Facebook page. The community is encouraged to ask questions for the group through social media.

The program will be re-broadcast later on Lakeshore PBS, with re-airs scheduled for Friday, July 10th at 11 pm, Sunday, July 12th at 7:30 am and Monday, July 13th at 6 pm.

This special follows an initial conversation from June 9th, where Michael Puente hosted a live Zoom conversation with representatives of Black Lives Matter, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, state lawmakers and law enforcement. A second conversation took place on June 24th that looked at the state of race relations across the region from a younger perspective.

“Here in Northwest Indiana, we are facing challenging times,” Muhammad stated. “For people to witness a conversation in their community and to be educated and inspired, that’s what we’re trying to do in public media,” said Muhammad.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second-largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.