Lakeshore Public Media Postponing this Year’s Professional Women’s Conference until September 2021

In light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and after careful consideration, Lakeshore Public Media has decided to postpone the 2020 Lakeshore Professional Women’s Conference until September 16, 2021.

“For eight years, Lakeshore Public Media has been hosting the Professional Women’s Conference,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Postponing this large event will enable us to keep the well-being of attendees, sponsors and staff our number one priority. We remain excited to host the event next fall and will announce specific dates for the September 2021 conference in the coming weeks. “

Attendees will still enjoy a full day of nationally known speakers, unique professional development and networking opportunities for women in all stages of the business world. The event will take place at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa in Michigan City.

Speakers for the 2021 conference will include keynote Zonya Foco, who will help attendees excel at their career without undermining their health. Bridgett McGowen, Lynne Franklin, Stacey Flowers and Valerie Jensen will be presenting breakout sessions throughout the day, featuring topics ranging from being the most persuasive person in the room, delivering presentation that stand out to finding the key people you need to succeed and be happy.

“It’s a wonderful professional training opportunity for businesses and organizations that are interested in the professional development of their staff,” said Loren Ellis, the conference director for Lakeshore Public Media. “This conference is an amazing opportunity for women to meet and connect with other professional women in the community in a nurturing environment.”

Attendees will also have several networking opportunities and numerous vendor booths will be available.

More information is available at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Professional-Womens-Conference. For additional information, email pwc@lakeshorepublicmedia.org or contact Loren at 219-756-5656.