Lakeshore Public Media is hosting a live conversation with community leaders, political figures and law enforcement to discuss recent events related to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“Here in Northwest Indiana, we are facing challenging times,” said Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad said. “Cities across the country, including our local communities, have seen numerous demonstrations, protesting ongoing issues of racial inequity and police violence.”

Titled Race and Justice: Here and Now, the one-hour special conversation will be hosted by Michael Puente, Northwest Indiana bureau reporter for WBEZ and host of Off Mic on Lakeshore Public Radio.

Guests scheduled to participate through Zoom include State Senator Lonnie Randolph, (D) East Chicago; Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO, Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Inc.; Lorell Kilpatrick, Organizer of Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary; Frank Mrvan, (D) 1st Congressional District Candidate; Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr., Senior Pastor of Trinity UCC-Gary and Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez, Jr.

Lakeshore Public Media will share this timely conversation between a variety of perspectives to discuss some of the issues and deeply rooted problems that have triggered these protests while exploring options for moving forward in our communities.

The event will take place at 6 pm on Tuesday, June 9 2020 and will air live on Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio, and the station’s Facebook page. The community is encouraged to ask questions for the group through social media.

“Our goal is to have a dialogue with the community and with government officials and law enforcement in a safe environment,” Muhammad stated. “It is an opportunity to engage in conversations that strive to improve understanding in order to move Northwest Indiana forward collectively.”

The program will be re-broadcast later that same night on Lakeshore PBS at 11 pm. Additional television re-airs will be Wednesday, June 10th at 9 pm, Friday, June 12th at 11 pm and Sunday, June 14th at 7:30 am.

“In the days ahead, peaceful assembly and clear voices will be important if we are to make progress,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered in a statement from earlier this week. “Hoosiers have long been people who find solutions to the challenges we face, whether it be in response to a pandemic or to an injustice like the world witnessed so tragically inflicted upon Mr. George Floyd in Minnesota.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.\

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.