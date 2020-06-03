Lakeshore PBS to air Downton Abbey Marathon as PBS rights expire

Starting Friday at 5:30pm, Lakeshore PBS will bring you all six seasons of Downton Abbey. This will be the last time to watch all of the episodes on Lakeshore PBS before the broadcast and streaming rights end for PBS on June 30, 2020.

Created by Oscar-winning writer Julian Fellowes, “Downton Abbey” depicts the lives of the noble Crawley family and the staff who serve them, set at their Edwardian country house in 1912. Featuring an all-star cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Dame Maggie Smith and Elizabeth McGovern.

“This is the perfect time to catch up with the Crawleys as they navigate sweeping change, scandals, heartbreak and hope while closing the book on a television legend.” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.

Lakeshore PBS can be found over the air on channels 56 and 56.2, Comcast Channels, 17 or 21, Comcast HD 239, DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse channel 56.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.