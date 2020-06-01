Lakeshore Public Radio and Lakeshore PBS to Air Governor Holcomb’s Press Conference on Protests Live

MERRILLVILLE— Lakeshore Public Media is using its media resources to inform viewers and listeners in response to recent protests from around the state.

At 12:30 pm, Lakeshore Public Radio and Lakeshore PBS will air the live news conference by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and public safety officials to discuss the events of the weekend related to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement. “Hoosiers have long been people who find solutions to the challenges we face, whether it be in response to a pandemic or to an injustice like the world witnessed so tragically inflicted upon Mr. George Floyd in Minnesota.”

Gov. Holcomb went on to say that “injuring the innocent in response to injustice is counterproductive. I’ve asked the Indiana State Police to fully support and make resources available to local communities across our state to ensure our citizens and their property remain safe.”

In partnership with the Indiana Broadcasters Association, Lakeshore Public Media has been providing regular hourly updates about COVID-19 as news develops as the NPR affiliate in Northwest Indiana, providing the latest news and information about the Coronavirus and its impact on Hoosiers. The TV and Radio station based in Merrillville continues to broadcast the ongoing updates from Gov. Holcomb and other state and health officials on Wednesdays and Fridays at 1:30 pm.

“We are in difficult times right now,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad said. “These protests due to George Floyd’s death are across the country and our own local communities, and we welcome the opportunity to share Gov. Holcomb’s message to our viewers and listeners.”

“In the days ahead, peaceful assembly and clear voices will be important if we are to make progress,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Violence and vandalism will set us back in our shared desire to resolve differences. Let us again, each of us, be part of the solution.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.