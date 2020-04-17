Lakeshore Public Media Looking to Share Viewer’s Stories in Time of Pandemic with IN This Together Effort

Merrillville, IN – In this time of social distancing, Lakeshore Public Media is asking viewers to submit a short video or photo showing what people and families are doing at home during this pandemic to stay safe, stay active and stay engaged.

“We are looking to gather videos from a variety of people that reflects our diverse communities, such as students, parents, teachers, business owners, or community volunteers,” said Matt Franklin, VP of TV Operations. “Even though we are facing a time like we have never known, we are looking to share stories that show the fun and innovative ways that people from across the region are getting through their day.”

Lakeshore Public Media is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving the state’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS, Northwest Indiana’s local public television station, is looking for viewers to submit 1-2 minute videos that they can share on-air and online. Those interested should email the station at INthistogether@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Lakeshore PBS is also looking to recognize people who are keeping our region going amid the pandemic, such as health care workers, first responders, transit workers or grocery store cashiers. Lakeshore PBS will gather all the submissions and share across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland on-air and online.

“There is no telling how long this crisis will continue, but Lakeshore is here and will continue to focus its media resources and messaging to educate and inform listeners and viewers of all ages in response to the Coronavirus outbreak,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.

“We are asking viewers to share what they are doing to get through this challenging time,” Muhammad said. “While we represent different walks of life, and even though we are apart, we truly are all in this together.”

Muhammad welcomed the opportunity to bring resident perspectives to the Lakeshore PBS airwaves as this community-focused effort is aligned to Lakeshore’s mission to “share unique stories from the region that showcases the diversity of our audience.”

This effort continues Lakeshore PBS’ recent work engaging the community. In two of the last three years, Lakeshore PBS has won the Indiana Broadcasters Association‘s Cardinal Award for Community Engagement. In 2017 and 2019, the station was also a finalist for the IBA Station of the Year Award in Market 2 (outside Indianapolis), with both years honors going to WPTA, the ABC affiliate in Fort Wayne.

“We have already heard of many great stories of people and businesses working hard to make life easier for others,” said Franklin. “Whether you host an online book club, volunteer to help in your community or just find ways to keep learning at home fun, please email us so we can share your story with others.”

Lakeshore PBS has also been airing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s addresses to Hoosiers about the Coronavirus, including his statewide stay-at-home announcement on March 23 and the ongoing updates from Holcomb and other state and health officials broadcast live from Indianapolis on weekdays at 1:30pm.

The digital team at Lakeshore Public Media has compiled a landing page for information gathered by its staff and partners, including IPB News, NPR, the Associated Press, the CDC and the state of Indiana and Illinois. The information is available online at lakeshorepbs.org/covid19.

Please visit LakeshorePBS.org/InThisTogether for submission information and video tips.