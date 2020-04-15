MERRILLVILLE— Lakeshore Public Media is partnering with local producers to bring three regional documentaries to its streaming platform until May 1.

Lakeshore PBS and Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations across the state have partnered with the Indiana Department of Education to offer at-home learning experiences for students in grades K-12 that align with Indiana curriculum standards.

“Our goal for providing this programming is simple: to keep kids and viewers of all ages engaged in learning,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “These three documentaries are great examples of the power of public media to educate, enlighten and inform.”

An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House shares the story of the Kankakee home that helped establish Frank Lloyd Wright as one of America’s greatest architects against the backdrop of a community facing economic challenges.

Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh explores the controversial saga of the Grand Kankakee Marsh, once one of the largest wetlands in the country. Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability explores the struggle between our natural world and our industrial economy, set against the birthplace of the term ecology: the Indiana Dunes.

With schools across Indiana closed in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Lakeshore PBS and the seven other Indiana public television stations have provided curriculum resource materials in conjunction to its programming schedule, contextualized for educational use and align with Indiana curriculum standards. The resources include grab-and-go activities, lesson plans, interactive lessons, and media that illustrate specific topics or themes and support materials across subjects.

“Providing our students with access to high-quality and evidence-based materials is critical during this extended time of out-of-school learning,” said Indiana State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I am grateful for IPBS and their local television affiliates for partnering with us to create engaging educational experiences for Indiana’s children.” The state’s online resources for educators and families are available at www.doe.in.gov/elearning/2020-covid-19-remote-learning.

“At-home learning programs are trying to help to fill the educational gap during the current situation,” Muhammad said. “All three of these documentaries have companion educational resources free to anyone interested in learning more.”

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts educational content for children in grades K-12 Monday through Friday for 7.5 hours each day. In addition to its on-air educational programming, Lakeshore PBS offers countless high-quality and free resources and correlating materials to help children in grades K-12 continue to learn at home at www.lakeshorepbs.org/educational-resources/.

“We are lucky to partner with these local producers to bring these stories to our audience,” said Matt Franklin, Vice President of TV Operations for Lakeshore Public Media. “In this time of need, we welcome the opportunity to provide these programs on-demand for people with the PBS app. Hopefully it can open people up to more of the great programming that public media has to offer.”