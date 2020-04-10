Lakeshore Public Media is focusing its media resources and messaging to educate and inform viewers and listeners in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Lakeshore Public Radio continues to broadcast the ongoing updates from Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state and health officials live from Indianapolis at 1:30pm CST.

In partnership with the Indiana Broadcasters Association, Lakeshore Public Radio has been providing regular hourly updates about COVID-19 as news develops as the NPR affiliate in Northwest Indiana, providing the latest news and information about the Coronavirus and its impact on Hoosiers.

Lakeshore Public Radio has initiated local conversations with key members of the community on its program Regionally Speaking, which airs Monday through Thursdays at Noon. The following are just a sample of the interviews featured on its program this past week:

Dr. Lynette Fraga, Executive Director of Child Care Aware of America, shared a look at the childcare crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic for first responders, healthcare workers, essential retail and municipal workers, military and others on the front lines providing crucial services in northwest Indiana.

Barbara Quandt, the state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, discussed the impact of COVID-19 on Hoosier small businesses.

Laura Wynn of the Indiana Parenting Institute offered her perspective about their organization’s on-call Parenting and Relationship Advisory Services to assist with answering questions as well as address concerns impacting families’ mental and emotional well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Representative Chris Chyung (D-Dyer) talks about the 2020 General Assembly session and his own decision to stay at home, with symptoms of the cold and flu, because of his concern over COVID-19.

Lakeshore Public Radio’s Sharon Jackson interviewed Gary Health Commission Dr. Roland Walker during the afternoon broadcast of All Things Considered. Dr. Walker recently tested positive for COVID-19., and he spoke about the diagnosis as well as how he is getting the word out to educate people about the virus.

Jose Rodriguez, host of Region Nerd Alert, also provides public service announcements about COVID-19 throughout the week, sharing what you can do to protect yourself from the virus as well as scammers who try to take advantage of people during this time.

Every weeknight at 8 PM, Lakeshore Public Radio is bringing the National Conversation home to Northwest Indiana. All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro hosts the nightly call-in special series addressing listener questions about the Coronavirus outbreak.

Each Saturday at 5 PM and Sunday at 10 AM listeners can hear the latest news from NPR on NPR Special: Coronavirus: A Weekly Report From NPR News. Hosted by Lulu Garcia-Navarro, this special report features the best of NPR’s reporting on the Coronavirus crisis over the past week, with a focus on the latest science, wide-scale impacts, and things you can do to stay safe.

The Lakeshore offices are closed to the public until further notice, but the station will still be available to viewers and members by phone at 219-756-5656 and through its lakeshorepublicmedia.org website. Lakeshore will continue to monitor the situation and will follow guidance from public health officials and government agencies, so the station can continue to support people as needed.

“We’re all working together to maintain the level of service you’ve come to expect from us. Trust that we’re doing our best,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad said. “We expect to remain open, keeping some people working remotely with a few people in the main office for the duration of this challenging time. We’ll adapt as necessary to keep running as-close-to-usual as possible.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.