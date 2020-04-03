Lakeshore Public Media Serving Community with Ongoing Information on COVID 19

Lakeshore Public Media continues to focus its media resources and messaging to educate and inform viewers and listeners in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Lakeshore Public Radio has initiated local conversations with key members of the community on its program Regionally Speaking, which airs Monday through Thursdays at Noon. The following are just a sample of the interviews featured on its program this week:

Victor Garcia, Food Bank of NWI, discussed The Food Bank of NWI emergency support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Dawn Michaels, Executive Director Habitat for Humanity of NW Indiana, and Gina Leckron, CFRE

State Director – Habitat for Humanity of Indiana, offered Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana ask for help to urge Congress to go further in supporting housing stability and nonprofits during COVID-19 pandemic.

April 1 was Census Day. We revisit a conversation with Deb Stempowski, Assistant Director for Decennial Programs for U.S. Census Bureau about the options to respond to the census invitation.

Times Business Reporter Joseph Pete discusses his latest stories of the economic impact COVID-19 on Region businesses

Times Chief Political Reporter Dan Carden discusses his latest stories looking at the local and statewide impact of COVID-19

Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub.com commented on a recent study citing Indiana as one of the least aggressive states against COVID-19

Revisit a conversation with Barbara Quandt of National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) as she discusses the impact of COVID-19 on Hoosier small businesses.

In partnership with the Indiana Broadcasters Association, the NPR affiliate in Northwest Indiana has been providing airing COVID-19 radio reports and updates throughout the broadcast day as news develops.

There’s also a landing page for information that the digital team at Lakeshore Public Media has gathered by its staff and partners, including IPB News, NPR, the Associated Press, the CDC and the state of Indiana and Illinois. The information is available online at lakeshorepbs.org/covid19.

Lakeshore PBS has aired Gov. Eric Holcomb’s addresses to Hoosiers about the Coronavirus, including his statewide stay-at-home announcement on March 23 and the ongoing updates from Holcomb and other state and health officials broadcast live from Indianapolis on weekdays at 1:30pm CST.

In addition, Lakeshore PBS has shared stories on-air and online of people and businesses in the community working to help with this pandemic. One segment this week focused on the efforts of Tradewinds Services, Inc. of Merrillville who are shifting resources to work with their clients to build masks for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Throughout the day, the public television station has been airing Coronavirus Updates regarding COVID-19 produced by The Health Channel and South Florida PBS. These one minute interstitials educate viewers on a variety of factors related to the outbreak, such as ‘Talking to Children’, ‘Cleaning Away the Coronavirus’ and ‘What is Social Distancing’.

“We’re all working together to maintain the level of service you’ve come to expect from us. Trust that we’re doing our best,” Muhammad said. “We expect to remain open, keeping some people working remotely with a few people in the main office for the duration of this challenging time. We’ll adapt as necessary to keep running as-close-to-usual as possible.”

The Lakeshore offices are closed to the public until further notice, but the station will still be available to viewers and members by phone at 219-756-5656 and through its lakeshorepublicmedia.org website. Lakeshore will continue to monitor the situation and will follow guidance from public health officials and government agencies, so the station can continue to support people as needed.

Lakeshore PBS serves the region as a member of the PBS WARN system, which uses a portion of its broadcast bandwidth to distribute emergency messages from FEMA to Commercial Mobile Service Providers. The TV station delivers cellular mobile alerts as needed, offering immunity from internet disruptions and adding reliability to the emergency alert system.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.