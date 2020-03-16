Lakeshore Public Media to Close Doors to Public Starting 03/16/2020

MERRILLVILLE— Lakeshore Public Media announced today it will be limiting access to its Merrillville office to employees only starting immediately.

“Starting Monday, I am restricting access to the offices of Lakeshore to employees and other workers only ,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We have a duty to serve the public, particularly as it pertains to public safety, but we cannot do that if we are not taking care of each other.”

The offices will be closed to the public until further notice, but the station will still be available to viewers and members by phone at 219-756-5656 and through its lakeshorepublicmedia.org website.

Lakeshore Public Media is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving the state’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.