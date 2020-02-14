Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio to Broadcast the 2020 State of Higher Education in March

MERRILLVILLE— Lakeshore Public Media announced today it will be broadcasting the upcoming Indiana State of Higher Education address in March on Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio.

Each year, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers delivers an address concerning the state’s efforts to promote college completion and increase the education level of all Hoosiers.

This year, Lubbers is expected to outline her key strategies and policies in what is being called her ‘Blueprint for Change’. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is prioritizing college completion, equity and talent as it faces its goal of having at least 60 percent of Hoosiers with quality credentials beyond a high school diploma by 2025.

The 2020 State of Higher Education address will air on Sunday, March 1 at 9am on Lakeshore PBS and Monday, March 2 at 6pm on Lakeshore Public Radio.

“Lakeshore strives to bring programming and outreach events that engage our audience – especially those in Northwest Indiana – where we were created to serve,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “With the new year upon us, this is a great opportunity to educate viewers and listeners as to what is going on with our state government.”

Earlier this year, Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio aired Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State address as well as Chief Justice Loretta Rush’s State of the Judiciary address to its Northwest Indiana audiences.

Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) will air the 2020 State of Higher Education address either live or on tape delay across the state. IPBS is a not-for-profit association of 17 public TV and radio stations which serve the state of Indiana. Together they provide engaging, educational and informational programming for Indiana citizens.

Lakeshore Public Media is the Northwest Indiana member of the association, serving the state’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.